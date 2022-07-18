SB I-475 ramp to WB I-69 to close for construction

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 for construction.

The closure begins 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 and is expected to continue until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

Crews will set bridge beams for the structure spanning the ramp during this time.

This investment is expected to both directly and indirectly support 1,270 jobs. This project is part of a $100 million investment dedicated to rebuilding more than two miles of I-69, along with various work at the I-69/I-475 interchange. according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

