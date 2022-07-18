Advertisement

SB I-475 ramp to WB I-69 to close for construction

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 for construction.

The closure begins 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 and is expected to continue until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

Crews will set bridge beams for the structure spanning the ramp during this time.

This investment is expected to both directly and indirectly support 1,270 jobs. This project is part of a $100 million investment dedicated to rebuilding more than two miles of I-69, along with various work at the I-69/I-475 interchange. according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN
Grand Blanc man dies in alcohol-related crash, police say
GM CEO Barra says headquarters to stay in downtown Detroit
Top stories
TV5 top stories: Monday afternoon, July 18
File photo of police lights.
Alpena man killed in Bay Co. motorcycle crash