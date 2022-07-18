Advertisement

U of M Flint raising tuition for undergrad, graduate students

University of Michigan
University of Michigan(WZZM13)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - After two years of freezing tuition because of the pandemic, the University of Michigan-Flint is raising its tuition for undergraduate and graduate students.

School officials said tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students will increase by 4.9 percent for the upcoming school year, raising the total amount to $6,762 per term for the most common lower division rate. Graduate tuition and fees will increase by 4.5 percent.

Anyone living in certain on-campus sites will also see an increase in costs for room and board. The board of regents approved UM-Flint’s housing and meal plan rate increases. Students in Riverfront and First Street residence halls will see a 5 percent increase in room rates, and students required to have a meal plan will see a 2 percent increase to the cost of meal plans.

Costs to live in the First Street Residence Hall, including the meal plan, will start at $9,823. Students living in the Riverfront Residence Hall will see a minimum of $6,611 for costs for the academic year. Riverfront Residence Hall does not require a meal plan.

Despite the increases, UM-Flint still remains one of the lowest in costs compared to the 15 public universities in Michigan, the school said.

