Warming up this week, watching rain chances Tuesday & Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend was quite nice around Mid-Michigan! Conditions stayed mostly dry as not too many showers materialized during the daytime either day. Monday continues with more dry weather after a few light showers farther south this morning, but there are a few more rain chances heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. There are a few updates regarding the chance of rain on Wednesday.

Today

A few light showers are ongoing east of Flint and near Lapeer this morning, otherwise conditions are dry as you head out the door. Those showers and associated clouds will clear out this morning, then we’re mostly sunny heading into the middle of the day and the evening. It will be warmer than the weekend, today’s high reaches around 88 for most of the Tri-Cities and in Flint, but a handful of locations may be able to touch the 90 degree mark briefly this afternoon. Today’s wind stays fairly light at 5 to 10 mph with a north northwest direction.

Monday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s. A few locations may be able to briefly touch 90 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be clear to start, but cloud coverage increases from the northwest in the latter parts of the night. This is associated with a small disturbance falling into the Great Lakes, which may be enough to bring a few showers and thunderstorms up north late at night. That activity should also be able to last into Tuesday morning.

Our northern counties may see rain and a few thunderstorms move through Monday night. (WNEM)

Lows will be kept milder tonight, temperatures only fall to around 67 degrees. The wind will stay at 5 to 10 mph, but the direction shifts to the west northwest.

Tuesday

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning, especially farther up north, with a small disturbance passing through. Any storms could bring some locally heavier rainfall. How this rain plays out will depend on how rain and storms across Minnesota and the northern Great Plains progress on Monday evening. A few more showers and thunderstorms should be able to form across the Thumb Tuesday afternoon from the same disturbance passing through. Tuesday will be a hot day too, highs will reach up to around 91 in the afternoon.

Tuesday sees a return to the lower 90s across most of Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The rain chance has been wavering a little for Wednesday as a low pressure system passes by the Great Lakes. Currently, the cold front is on track for a faster and earlier arrival. This lowers the rain chance for our area as we miss the coincidence with peak heating of the day, but if the front slows back down then that would bring rain chances back up for Mid-Michigan. Wednesday will also be a hot day with humidity also in store. It won’t be overly humid, but with dew points in the upper 60s, it will still feel humid!

