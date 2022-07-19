$45M approved for outdoor recreation development

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than $45 million was approved for outdoor recreation and development in Michigan on Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation opening more opportunities for outdoor recreation by approving $45.6 million in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants.

“Outdoor recreation in Pure Michigan is essential to the high quality of life Michiganders and visitors enjoy in our beautiful state,” Whitmer said. “These Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants support so many of the world-class outdoor opportunities we have in Michigan, including fishing, hiking, kayaking or simply enjoying an accessible playground. In communities across the state, the grant program makes much of this possible with critical investments so people of all abilities can get outdoors. Let’s keep working together to invest in our parks, recreation and public lands so future generations can enjoy everything that Pure Michigan has to offer.”

The Senate Bill 1028, now known as Public Act 151 of 2022, approved funding for 117 recreation projects and purchases suggested by the board.

The trust fund board recommends funding to local and state agencies for projects to increase the quality of public outdoor recreation. The projects include development of urban parks and playscapes, improving sports fields, expanding river access and more.

The Department of Natural Resources said the board suggested $22.3 million in acquisition grants and about $23.3 million in development recreation grants.

The $45.6 million of trust fund grants is matched with about $39 million of extra funding for a total of nearly $84.6 million invested in land development across Michigan, the DNR said.

“By leveraging these additional dollars from local government partners, Trust Fund grants ensure expanded outdoor recreation and the continued conservation of our natural resources throughout the state,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said. “These grants fund outdoor recreation opportunities that have proven even more important over the last several years as people increasingly ventured outside to recreate.”

