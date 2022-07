FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Chick-fil-A will soon be coming to Flint Township.

During the planning commission meeting on July, 14 Chick-fil-A filed a site plan. Flint Township Economic Director Tracey Tucker said it was approved.

Tucker added that a Chick-fil-A representative said this project would not begin until next year.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.