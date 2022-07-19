Disability network introduces statewide program for children, families

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new program for children with developmental disabilities and their families will launch statewide.

The Disability Network of Southwest Michigan says the program, Paving the Way to Self Determination will help children lead self-determined lives.

The program will provide online education opportunities on topics like self-determination and independence, the history of the disability rights movement, how to ask for accommodation and more. The program will also help refer families to services on a statewide level.

“This program is an opportunity to reframe the mindset of parents of young children with disabilities.” said Disability Network Southwest Michigan President and CEO, Yvonne Fleener. “Rather than see disability as something negative, our approach will help parents and their children to see disability as diversity and not a limitation on their dreams and goals to live independent and meaningful lives.”

For more information about Paving the Way to Self Determination or to register for classes, visit www.dnswm.org.

