Expert: If you are in a mass shooting situation, know the escape plan

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - On Sunday, a 20-year-old man shot five people and killed three at a shopping mall in Greenwood, Indiana.

A local expert said this latest incident further proves that an active shooter can open fire at any place and any time.

Thomas Mynsberge formed the Critical Incident Management group after 27 years with state police and is a 20-year veteran of the MSP Emergency Support Team.

“Individuals, no matter where they are, if they’re in church, if they’re in a public area, if they’re in a movie theater, one thing they should start recognizing is knowing their exits and their places, if they had to escape, what that escape would be,” Mynsberge said.

If you are in that situation, look for a barrier between you and the shooter.

“If you put things before you and the hazard, and even if he is out hunting, if you secure yourselves and he can’t get to you, chances are you’re going to go home that day,” Mynsberge said.

Inside the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana, police said a legally armed “Good Samaritan” shot and killed the gunman.

Mynsberge said with the correct preparation and certifications, legally armed individuals can help save lives in active shooter situations.

“That might be our next secondary line of protection, especially those who have been well vetted and have been through certification courses,” Mynsberge said.

He said watching people can tip off the potential for danger and make it less likely you will get hurt.

“When you’re walking through the mall or you’re walking through an area if someone looks suspicious, if you make eye contact with them, there’s a really good chance they’re not going to confront you and make you a victim,” Mynsberge said.

Mynsberge said these shootings are rare, but it is never a bad idea to remain on high alert.

“These shootings are still, relatively speaking, somewhat rare but highly publicized. Keep your head on a swivel, observing what’s going on, be ready to react and find those spots if they have to be there,” Mynsberge said.

Mynsberge also recommends talking to your family about these situations and making sure they know how to react and respond.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.