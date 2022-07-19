Fashion Square Mall up for auction, bidding starts at $2.3M

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich., (WNEM) - The Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw County will become available for purchase in August.

The shopping center is going up for auction on Aug. 22 through an online auction, according to a real estate company hosting the event.

The 529,944 square-foot, regional enclosed mall that sits on 41.91 acres within Kochville Township will start its bidding at $2.3 million, according to the online listing.

“The 67% occupied mall enjoys a great mix of both national and local tenants and benefits from strong anchors such as Macy’s, JCPenney, AMC Theatre, and other surrounding retailers” the listing adds.

Built in 1972, the shopping center was renovated in 1991. The center lists strong leasing momentum under investment opportunity information within the listing, citing a recent five-year renewal with JCPenny and other national tenants.

