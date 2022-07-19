Advertisement

Flint City Council to hear resolution on water bill credits

Flint Water Plant
Flint Water Plant(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) - A total of $8.6 million toward water bill relief is being recommended by the city of Flint.

The resolution, introduced by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the city administration, is on the Flint City Council’s agenda for Wednesday, July 20.

The resolution would use ARPA funds to authorize a $300 water credit per residential household, the equivalent of three months of the average water bill, the city said.

“This will positively impact Flint residents during peak water use months,” Neeley said. “ARPA dollars can be used to assist citizens who may have been impacted financially by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we would like to exercise our right to extend that assistance in the form of water bill credits.”

The credit will be available to all residential accounts with active meters as of the date credits are applied, regardless of payment status. The credit can also be used toward past due water bills, the city said.

