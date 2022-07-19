Genesee Co. man wins $339k playing Michigan Lottery

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) – A 59-year-old Genesee county man won $339,768 in a Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery on June 29.

The winner matched the 5 winning numbers: 05-07-09-12-33. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, plans to take a trip and save the remaining lottery winnings for retirement, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“I have always played the same set of numbers on draw games,” the player said. “In 2007, I won a $250,000 Mega Millions prize on my special set of numbers and decided to keep playing them. The morning after the drawing, I checked the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on the lottery app and recognized them as soon as I saw them. I woke my wife up right away to tell her the good news! I couldn’t believe it.”

The winner claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.