Advertisement

Genesee Co. man wins $339k playing Michigan Lottery

Genesee county man won $339,768 in a Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Genesee county man won $339,768 in a Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery(Michigan State Lottery)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) – A 59-year-old Genesee county man won $339,768 in a Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery on June 29.

The winner matched the 5 winning numbers: 05-07-09-12-33. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, plans to take a trip and save the remaining lottery winnings for retirement, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“I have always played the same set of numbers on draw games,” the player said. “In 2007, I won a $250,000 Mega Millions prize on my special set of numbers and decided to keep playing them. The morning after the drawing, I checked the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on the lottery app and recognized them as soon as I saw them. I woke my wife up right away to tell her the good news! I couldn’t believe it.”

The winner claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Northern Michigan man admits leaving pipe bombs at stores
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, July 19
On Sunday, a 20-year-old man shot five people and killed three at a shopping mall in Greenwood,...
Expert: If you are in a mass shooting situation, know the escape plan
On Sunday, a 20-year-old man shot five people and killed three at a shopping mall in Greenwood,...
Expert: If you are in a mass shooting situation, know the escape plan