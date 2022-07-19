Heat continues Wednesday, storms possible for some

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Heat and humidity managed to ramp up even more around Mid-Michigan on our Tuesday, and all signs are pointing to the heat sticking around for much of this week.

One thing many are hoping for if we’re going to have all this heat and humidity would be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. It appears we’ll have that chance for some early this evening, and a chance for another round tomorrow. Although it’s worth cautioning you, that many locations may get through tonight and tomorrow without seeing a single drop.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers and storms are primarily in our northeastern areas, passing through areas directly north of the Saginaw Bay and the northeastern Thumb. These storms are not severe and are expected to stay that way, but they do have downpours and plenty of cloud to ground lightning. Track them with our Interactive Radar.

We won't be cooling down much on Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Outside of these areas, we should just be hot and humid tonight, with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures in the 80s and 90s will only cool to the upper 60s to middle 70s tonight, so there won’t be much relief overnight.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday morning, but they will be entering an increasingly unfavorable environment over Michigan, and could be fizzling out or weakening as they get closer. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms tonight, but right now, we expect storms to stay below severe limits.

Wednesday

Heat and humidity will continue to be a big story on Wednesday, with highs still expected to be within a few degrees of 90. With the mugginess factored in, expect it to feel a bit warmer than the actual temperature.

Another day near 90 is expected on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Skies will be a bit variable again tomorrow, with some sunshine but also periods of clouds. A cold front to our west on Tuesday evening will be something that we watch through the day, with the timing of the front being critical to our severe weather chances. If it passes through quickly during the morning, we have less of a chance for strong storms. But if it’s slow enough to build up some energy in the afternoon, our chance goes up.

There will also be a “cap” on the atmosphere, which is warmer temperatures high above our heads that prevent upward motion, and that may work against thunderstorms firing as well. A good comparison would be we have the fuel, but can we get enough of a spark to set things off.

Current expectations are that we will see at least a few scattered showers and storms as the front comes through, with the best chance coming in areas around I-75 and to the east. Those west of I-75 still have a chance, just slightly lower.

The best chance for thunderstorm development on Wednesday will be in areas east of I-75. (WNEM)

Right now, based on the timing in today’s data, the Thumb would have the best chance for strong to severe storms, especially the eastern half of the Thumb. We’ll see if this trend holds in the morning tomorrow. There is currently a Marginal Risk for severe weather in this area and southward, but that could change tomorrow, so stay tuned.

The best chance for severe weather Wednesday is expected to be in the Thumb. (WNEM)

The timing we’re watching is between 2-8 PM. The severe threat will drop off quickly after that as storms exit the area.

Damaging wind would be the main threat with any storms, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado, especially in any storms that develop on their own initially, before combining with other storms in a line formation. Hail and heavy rain will be possible as well.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.