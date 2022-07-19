Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $555M

Advertisement

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cash is piling up in the Mega Millions jackpot, which is now a whopping total of $555 million. The cash option for Tuesday night’s jackpot is $316 million.

If a lucky player wins, the Michigan Lottery said it will be the largest jackpot this year. In January, one ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $421 million jackpot. The jackpot was last won in April when a Tennessee player won a $20 million jackpot.

In 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

