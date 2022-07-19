Millage aims to make police, fire departments permanent

LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan voters have the power to amend a charter to better help protect and serve their community while also freeing up thousands of dollars to make other major improvements in their city.

The city of Linden is hoping to make its police and fire departments permanent.

“This current administration, our city council and our city manager, thought it would behoove the city to move in this direction. But with the voters making that call,” Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said.

Residents in the city of Linden will have a big decision to make on Aug. 2 when they vote on a millage to make their police and fire departments permanent. If approved, it will generate an estimated $655,000 per year for the services.

“We’re being funded out of our general budget. And this would enable the city to take that money and the $655,000 and use it for other projects that the city has that needs to be done throughout the city,” Sutter said.

That money could be put towards road repairs, infrastructure, building maintenance, parks, and more.

“The city did some surveys with the community and those are the things that they prioritized as well as the city council,” Sutter said.

The millage will also allow the police department to expand its ability to protect students in the local schools.

“We’re looking at with millage money, this millage, is to help pay in partnership with the Linden schools for a resource officer in our elementary schools here in the city,” Sutter said.

Along with funding for police and fire, on Aug. 2 voters throughout mid-Michigan will be able to vote on funding for parks, agricultural education, and multiple millage’s for schools and municipalities.

The city of Linden is holding a community conversation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 to discuss the city’s police and fire mileage. The meeting will be held inside Linden’s VFW Post 2642 and will allow residents to ask questions and inform them on how the millage will impact their taxes if passed. Other community meetings will be held July 21 and July 26.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.