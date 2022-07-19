Motorcyclist dies in Burton crash, police say

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Burton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burton Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue.

The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Shawn Price, of Burton, was traveling east on Bristol Road at a high rate of speed, witnesses told Burton police.

A gray Lincoln Mark LT was turning left from northbound Columbine Avenue to westbound Bristol Road when the motorcycle struck the driver’s door, police said.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 57-year-old Clio man, was not injured.

Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

Price was not wearing a helmet and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

