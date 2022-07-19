Advertisement

Police identify victim of deadly mobile home fire in Saginaw

Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home.

On July 11, firefighters were sent to a vehicle fire behind a building in the 1200 block of N. Washington Avenue.

Authorities found Gonzalez’s body inside the mobile home after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, as well as Gonzalez’s cause of death following an autopsy, police said.

Investigators are now waiting on the results of a toxicology report.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than 16K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $555M
Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday afternoon, July 19.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, July 19
Parent and child holding hands.
Disability network introduces statewide program for children, families