Police identify victim of deadly mobile home fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home.

On July 11, firefighters were sent to a vehicle fire behind a building in the 1200 block of N. Washington Avenue.

Authorities found Gonzalez’s body inside the mobile home after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, as well as Gonzalez’s cause of death following an autopsy, police said.

Investigators are now waiting on the results of a toxicology report.

