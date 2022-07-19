Police: Suspected gas thief arrested

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WNEM) - When the price of gas started surging earlier this year, it made fuel a prime target for some criminals.

Police say someone was stealing the gas right out of cars in mid-Michigan, but they believe the person responsible is now behind bars.

“Relief. He had been causing me a lot of grief,” Sebewaing Police Chief Steven Repkie said.

Repkie is talking about the arrest of a suspected gas thief.

In May, TV5 reported someone was drilling a hole into fuel tanks to steal gas from vehicles in the area.

“They were all anticipating who’s next? What’s next? Is it going to be my gas tank,” Repkie said.

The concern came to an end last Tuesday at a local gas station.

“Ironically, he pulled up to a gas tank to put gas in his truck when I pulled in behind him,” Repkie said.

Repkie said 33-year-old Jeffrey Brawford let his words flow like gas from a punctured tank.

“Once I read him his Miranda Rights, he dropped his head and asked me what I needed to know,” Repkie said.

Repkie said Brawford had tools used to steal the gas in his vehicle. Repkie said he also admitted to committing a series of gas thefts and stealing catalytic converters.

“He said he may have gotten five gallons each time he emptied those tanks. And probably spilled 20 to 25 gallons out on the ground,” Repkie said.

Authorities set up a bait vehicle with surveillance at Moore Shoreline Chevrolet Buick, where gas had been stolen earlier.

“He hit that dealership again with that vehicle there. From that point, we were able to identify a truck,” Repkie said.

A couple of days later, that truck, a 2004 dark green Chevrolet pickup, was spotted by a resident.

“Got me a license plate number. From there, the ball really started rolling,” Repkie said.

Brawford has been charged with felony damage to property and misdemeanor larceny with additional criminal charges pending. Repkie said there have been no thefts from gas tanks since the arrest last Tuesday.

“When this started happening, this community took it personally and stepped up to the plate to give the assistance I needed to close this case,” Repkie said.

Brawford, a Bay City resident, was also arrested on warrants from Genesee County on felony drug charges, and Arenac County for traffic violations.

