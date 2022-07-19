Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A pro boxer opened his personal gym for a special session with a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for adults with special needs.

“We’re always looking for unique opportunities to do different activities throughout the week and we’re especially trying to keep our group active,” said Xceptional Heroes co-founder Jennifer Silverton.

The heroes with Xceptional dribbled and punched their way into an afternoon of healthy fun with pro-boxer and Flint native Anthony Dirrell.

Dirrell opened up his personal gym, “The Dog House” for a special conditioning session for the group’s members.

Helping them to incorporate exercise and health living into their lives.

“Still being conditioned still being active still, making new friends. That’s the main thing making new friends and being happy of what you’re doing,” Dirrell said.

Xceptional Heroes is a nonprofit providing social, recreational and life skills opportunities for adults living with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Genesee County.

Silverton said events like these help participants become more independent.

“See more and more independence blossoming, blossoming and I see them getting away from their caregivers and being comfortable to do that engage with the other heroes,” Silverton said.

Independence that Dirrell said will help them to make new and possibly life-long friends.

“You never know where that new friend can lead you to a new friend could be your best friend. When they when hard times come and that’s the main thing just making new friends,” Dirrell said.

Dirrell said he also benefits from helping them have some healthy fun.

“Just looking looking at them smile looking at them just happy looking at them having fun. That’s what I get out of love, love. You know when kids work together and have fun,” Dirrell said.

Xceptional Heroes hosts events three to five times a week.

If you would like to learn more about Xceptional Heroes or to become a volunteer, residents can click here.

