Saginaw K9 association ending partnership with police department

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association is ending its partnership with the Saginaw Police Department.

This comes days after the Saginaw City Council approved buying a new police K9 unit for the department.

The association said the health of the dogs was one of the factors.

SVPCA President Jody Wilk sent a notice of exit letter to the Saginaw City Council, Saginaw Police Administration, and Saginaw Police K9 Unit.

“Over the last couple years, we have continued to feel that we were not on the same page when it comes to the health and wellbeing of the police K9s and have been left feeling that our concerns were not being taken seriously or handled appropriately,” the letter said in part.

Wilk continued later on in the letter saying, “We are extremely disappointed that it has come to this after all the volunteer work we have done to save, grow, and maintain the Saginaw Police K9 program. However, as we have learned better ways to ensure the safety and workability of the K9s, we feel that the department has not been willing or able to make those changes for the betterment of the K9s.”

Wilk provided the following two examples:

“The most recent concerns that brought us to this moment were K9 Denver’s health issues and failure to follow up with a specialist, and the incomplete health screening prior to purchasing k9 Krixus.”

The SVPCA wants the Saginaw Police Department to provide them with a name of the 501C3 nonprofit that will be able to hold funds for the Saginaw police canines.

If this is not done by Aug. 19, the money will be forfeited by the Saginaw Police Canine Program and placed in the SVPCA’s general and retired K9 fund.

These donations will not be given to the city of Saginaw.

The Saginaw Police Department did not have a comment.

