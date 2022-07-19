Test openings scheduled for Independence Bridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich., (WNEM) - Multiple test openings are scheduled to take place on the Independence Bridge in Bay City on Tuesday.
The tests are expected to last until 4 p.m.
The Independence Bridge connects Harry S. Truman Parkway on the city’s east side to Wilder Road on the west side.
An engineer is on-site to perform the openings, according to Bay County officials.
Other bridge crossings in Bay City include the Lafayette Bridge and Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.