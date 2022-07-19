Tuesday & Wednesday rain chances still looking slim, the heat continues as well

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday had very nice summer weather, it was just hot! A few locations were able to reach the 90 degree mark yesterday, but it looks like most areas will be exceeding 90 degrees today. This is as a southwesterly wind brings more warmth into the area. Humidity will slightly go up too, though it still won’t be oppressively muggy.

Although we had one good rain last week, it wasn’t enough to solve the abnormally dry conditions around most of Mid-Michigan, especially because the ground absorbed it so quickly. Rain chances are still looking quite slim, but it is a possibility nonetheless for parts of the region.

Today

As you’re heading out the door, conditions are mild and a little muggy. We also have dry weather, we’ll keep an eye on an area of showers and thunderstorms in the U.P. which could bring rain chances to our northern counties this morning. Otherwise, most should expect to stay dry for the entirety of Tuesday. The one exception this afternoon is the Thumb, where slightly better ingredients could lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. This still isn’t a total slam dunk, but a relatively better chance.

Scattered showers and t-storms are possible across the Thumb this afternoon. Localized downpours are expected under any storms. (WNEM)

Highs today will be even warmer than Monday, most locations will be able to exceed 90 degrees. A southwesterly wind from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will help in making today warmer. The Tri-Cities should reach 92 to 93 degrees, Flint also near 93, even the Thumb and our western counties should reach around 92 degrees. Humidity levels will also be slightly higher, but it still won’t be miserable as dew point temperatures stay in the middle 60s. Combine the heat and humidity, it will still feel like 95 to 97 degrees this afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated today!

Tuesday will be hotter than Monday, occasionally feeling around 95 to 97 degrees when the humidity is factored in. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight ahead of the low pressure system approaching the Great Lakes. A few spotty showers will be possible, though most still stay dry overnight. Lows will be milder as we’re into the warmer airmass ahead of the low, readings fall to around 73 degrees tonight. The wind will stay breezy at times with a speed of 5 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph, with a southwesterly direction.

Wednesday

As the low starts to trek by the Great Lakes, the cold front still has a an earlier arrival in the day. It looks to be late-morning or early afternoon at the moment. This arrival isn’t totally ideal, as it still won’t coincide with peak heating for the day. All data is still pointing towards the rain and storms not firing up until the later afternoon, once the front as mostly passed through. This is keeping the majority of the rain out over Lake Huron and into Ontario. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible late morning for us, but it still looks like a lot of the rain will miss the area.

The current faster arrival of the low means more rain firing to the east. (WNEM)

Severe weather potential also stays east with this system due to the faster arrival of it. Just like the rain though, if the system slows down and shifts it west, it would also shift our severe weather potential back to the west into our area.

Wednesday's severe weather outlook is focused east, it could shift back west if the low slows down. (WNEM)

Wednesday will be another hot day with a high of 90 degrees. The passage of the cold front will also bring windy conditions with speeds of 10 to 20 mph sustained, and gusts to 30+ mph. The wind direction will still stay mostly southwest.

The heat continues on the rest of the workweek, give temperatures a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.