Firefighters: House total loss after early morning fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department is investigating a house fire that engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, July 20.

Crews responded to the scene at Chippewa Street between Paterson Street and Witherbee Street in the city of Flint at 5:19 a.m.

Officials say the fire started in the back of the house, and once the flames reached the attic, crews focused on containing the fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and is a total loss. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Nearby powerlines and trees were also burned by the fire. Consumers Energy is reporting power outages in the area. It is still unknown if they are related.

Crews on the scene believe the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown while officials investigate the incident.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.