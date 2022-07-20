Future Saginaw summers could feel more like Memphis by 2100

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we’ve had our share of upper 80s and 90s so far this summer, our temperatures have been pretty close to our typical averages in Saginaw and Flint for June through mid-July.

However, new data analysis from Climate Central that looked at 247 U.S. cities suggests that many of those cities by 2100, including Saginaw and Flint, will experience summers that feel like a different part of the country. And in some extreme cases, different parts of the world.

Summers are already warmer than they were in the 1970s, and they’re only expected to become hotter as heat-trapping emissions continue.

This research showed that the average summer warming between all of those 247 cities was around 8°F, with an average shift in conditions around 437 miles to the south. This only includes heat as well, not factoring in humidity and how uncomfortable it would make the air feel.

For 16 U.S. cities, their projected summer temperatures by 2100 had no equivalent on the same continent, with summers more comparable to the Middle East. Houston, for example, is expected to warm nearly 6.5°F, with summers more comparable to Lahore, Pakistan. While Phoenix could be more comparable to Al Mubarraz, Saudi Arabia with a rise of 7.2°F.

The most extreme case is Mitchell, South Dakota, where 11.1°F is expected. That level of warming would lead to summers feeling more like Wichita Falls, Texas.

Closer To Home

Saginaw summers could feel more like Memphis by 2100. (Climate Central)

Saginaw and Flint are both expected to warm higher than that aforementioned 8°F average of all the cities analyzed, with both areas projected for average summer highs 9°F warmer by 2100. With average summer highs near the 80°F mark in both cities, this would put average highs just shy of 90°F.

In Saginaw, it’s 9.1°F more specifically, with conditions expected to mirror Bloomington, Indiana by 2060, and Memphis, Tennessee by 2100.

Flint summers could feel more like South Carolina by 2100. (Climate Central)

In Flint, 9.0°F of warming is expected, feeling more like Huntington, West Virginia by 2060, and Columbia, South Carolina by 2100.

Although temperatures near 90° don’t seem all that bad for summer, keep in mind that number would be the average high temperature, not factoring in the extremes that would be considered the new above-normal summer high temperatures.

Important Climate Info

It’s true that our climate on Earth naturally changes. But changes that happen naturally occur over hundreds of thousands of years. The rate of warming we’re seeing now is only taking decades. This warming also corresponds to the Industrial Revolution.

One of the most common questions is, how do we know what our climate was like before records began, especially when Earth is millions of years old? Scientists use ice cores to study this. These cores contain bubbles of air that give a sample of the atmosphere, giving us an idea of the chemical composition.

We will also still experience below-normal temperature seasons in the winter and summer along the way. But long term, the trend is upward.

And finally, although plants need CO2, they can only absorb so much of it. And with deforestation, the amount that can be absorbed is trending downward.

