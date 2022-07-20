Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630 million

FILE PHOTO - If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega...
If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The estimated jackpot for the next Mega Millions lottery drawing has grown to $630 million - the fifth-highest total ever if someone wins.

Friday’s drawing will be the 28th in this jackpot run. No one matched all the numbers from Tuesday - 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 25 - Mega Millions said in a news release Wednesday.

The $630 million prize marks the fifth time in Mega Millions’ 20-year history that the winnings would exceed $600 million. And it would be the largest since $1.05 billion was won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, Mega Millions stated.

The record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

