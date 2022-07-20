More heat, humidity, along with storm chances for Wednesday

Meteorologist John Gross has your Wednesday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more heat, humidity, along with storm chances and breezy conditions for your Wednesday.

Rain chances won’t be an all day thing, but well needed for those who experience it. This will also come with the chance for a few strong to severe storms to develop later today.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Today & Tonight

Partly cloudy skies will be with us for most of the day along with a few scattered showers and t-storms moving through from time to time this morning from west to east. A few strong t-storms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected this morning.

In between any rain or t-storms today will be the chance for some sun to mix with any cloud cover present.

Our severe threat will be better later this afternoon and early evening along a cold front. Favoring the east side of the state near the lakeshore and the Thumb.

Storm development could include damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Another good day to stay weather alerts along with having a way to obtain weather alerts for your area will be a good idea.

More heat with highs approaching or even exceeding 90. Dew points in the 60s near 70 will make for another humid day. Winds stay breezy from the SW around 10-20 mph. Gusts this afternoon could peak near 35 mph.

Past the cold front moving east of the region later this evening, rain and t-storm chances will decrease into the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures stay warm; only dropping into the 60s. Staying breezy still from the west around 10-15 mph G25.

Late Week

Thursday & Friday will feature a drier airmass with better chances for some more sunshine to return!

Still will be tracking a very hot forecast to end the week. Highs still reaching for some into the low 90s. Humidity values won’t be overwhelming, but still elevated to make feels like temperatures more like the mid to even upper 90s.

Remember basic heat safety tips. Hydration will be key. Using sunscreen when appropriate. Don’t forget about your pets!

Winds will continue to stay breezy going into late week. Mainly from the west around 10 20 mph.

Weekend Outlook

Rain & t-storm chances will be present with another system approaching the area, but a washout either day won’t be likely.

Eventually Saturday night into Sunday, another cold front will pass through and should begin to help us loose our grip on the “hotter” conditions we have had most of the past week.

Highs Saturday still in the low 90s, but 80s Sunday into next week are looking better.

