Advertisement

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

A FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING NEAR PINCONNING.
A FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING NEAR PINCONNING.(WNEM)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning.

The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance were also at the scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

gavel
Judge strikes 2018 GOP effort to attack minimum wage hike
The Flint Fire Department is investigating a house fire that engulfed a Flint home early in the...
Firefighters: House total loss after early morning fire
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, July 20th
One Saginaw County teacher’s class pet hamster survived a devastating fire at the Swan Valley...
Miracle hamster survives Swan Valley condominium fire