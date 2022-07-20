NBA player Kyle Kuzma donates basketball equipment to be used at mid-Michigan parks

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced NBA player Kyle Kuzma teamed up with PUMA to donate 100 basketballs and nets to be used in local parks.

Swanson reached out to Kuzma because he is from Flint and the sheriff’s office has seen a lot of basketball nets that need to be replaced.

The sheriff’s office will be putting nets and basketballs in every patrol vehicle. A deputy can replace a net or give out a basketball when they see one in need of fixing.

There have been some nets replaced, according to the sheriff’s office. They wanted to thank the NBA, PUMA and Kyle Kuzma for the support.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.