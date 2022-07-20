No injuries reported after I-75 crash involving trailer

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities responded to a crash involving a trailer that was flipped over on I-75 in Genesee County.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Dodge Road overpass.

A Ford F-150 was hauling a pontoon with a trailer when the trailer flipped over, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported during the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Crews are working to fully reopen the traffic lanes.

