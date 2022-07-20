CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - Police preparing to move turbine parts in Caro.

Caro City Police Chief Brian Newcomb talked about the turbine parts that will be driven through downtown starting Thursday morning.

“I have mixed feelings. As a police agency, it’s tying up a lot of resources. On the other hand, we understand that it’s something that has to be done,” Newcomb said.

Newcomb said he has reached out to residents via Facebook to warn them of the oversize loads.

“We’re also encouraging people to not park on the street during the time that they’re going to be moving, which will be early in the morning around between 6 and 7 a.m. In the morning,” Newcomb said.

All in the effort to continue the free flow of traffic. If vehicles are parked downtown, Newcomb said there will not be enough space to keep both directions of traffic moving.

“We will probably have to shut down the westbound lanes where we have a detour already pre-staged. So, if we have to go that, that’s our plan b,” Newcomb said.

Some residents expressed their opinion about this.

“I guess it’s ok. I guess there’s no other route for them to take because of the bridges and stuff,” one residents said.

“I think it’s good that they’re coming through. They’ve prepared everybody enough. I think that we’re all expecting it,” another resident said.

Newcomb said there will plenty of chances to do that.

“My understanding this will be eleven large oversize loads per day, times like 17, 18 days. So, it’s going to be an extended process,” Newcomb said.

Newcomb urges anyone stopping by to be safe and stay off the road.

The Caro Police Department made this announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday:

“The transportation of the wind turbines through the Thumb will begin tomorrow morning. The first of many daily shipments will begin around 5:30 A.M. in Bay City. I expect the first of the loads to arrive in Caro between 6:15 a.m. and 7 a.m. It is against City of Caro ordinance to park on State Street from Frank to Grant from 2 a.m. til 5 a.m. at any time of the year. We are requesting that no cars be parked downtown on State Street until after 7:30 a.m. for the next 17-30 days. If we can keep vehicles from parking during that time, we can succeed in keeping west bound traffic flowing. If not, we will have to stop west bound M81 (State Street) traffic during the time it takes to clear the wind turbines through our downtown. The rigs are 15 ft wide and there is only 22 ft of travel space with cars parked downtown. If we can avoid the parked vehicles, traffic can flow both ways by utilizing the parking spaces for movement. Lack of cooperation will result in traffic disruption. Caro PD has a contingency plan to detour semi truck traffic traveling west bound by detouring them west on Gifford to Hooper and back to M81. If there are no cars parked downtown, we can continue with free flow traffic. Again, we are asking that no vehicles park on State street downtown until after 7:30 a.m. Caro PD will continue to adjust as necessary during the 17 to 30 day process.”

