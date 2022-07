Reward offered for information on unsolved murder

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide.

Richard Brian Burnett Jr., 46, was found shot to death and submerged in Flint Park Lake near Winthrop Boulevard and W. Marengo Avenue on Dec. 15, 2021.

If you have any information on Burnett’s murder, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

