Road commission concerned about traffic Chick-fil-A could bring to Flint Twp

FLINT TWP, Mich., (WNEM) – The planning commission in Flint Township approved a site plan for the popular restaurant, Chick-fil-A, to come to the area, but the restaurant has one more hurdle before it can make its appearance.

“This is one of the issues that we were very concerned about when we first heard that Chick-fil-A could potentially be coming to the area, where the site was and how that would work with the existing traffic,” said Eric Johnston, director of engineering for the Genesee County Road Commission.

Traffic, along with the restaurant’s signature sauce and being closed on Sunday, is something Chick-fil-A is known for.

That traffic will now be coming to Flint Township. The planning commission approved a site plan for the “eat mor chikin” restaurant on the corner of Miller Road and Austins Parkway. But the company has one more hurdle to jump with the Genesee County Road Commission.

“For Chick-fil-A, they’ve submitted a draft traffic study. We reviewed that and then we’ve gotten some comments back so we’re just waiting for the final traffic study back from them just to make sure our comments have been incorporated in there,” Johnston said.

Johnston said while the area will see an increase in traffic when the restaurant opens, the expectation is it will taper off into a manageable volume.

“Our infrastructure in that area can handle it. We’ve got our signals tied together through that area, and they will sort of self-regulate traffic. So, if we see something building up, though, internally make the change and allow more time for traffic to get out,” Johnston said.

The site plan for the restaurant has accounted for the increased traffic by placing its main driveway on Austins Parkway to offer a double drive-through, and plenty of parking space, Johnston said.

Even with the accommodations, people should expect to see a slight delay during peak times.

“You’ll see a little bit more of a delay on Austin Parkway at the signal, but that’s to be expected. And we can handle more of a delay because Austins Parkway doesn’t take a whole lot of traffic right now as it is,” Johnston said.

Construction on the standalone Chick-fil-A is not expected to begin until next year.

