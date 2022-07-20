Severe storms move out, remaining hot and dry Thursday and Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a busy afternoon in parts of Mid-Michigan, but just in time for any evening plans, things appear to be over with our severe weather threat.

Showers will remain possible in a hit or miss fashion the rest of this evening, but the odds are most have seen their last drop of rain for the night, if you’ve seen any rain at all. For the rest of this week, expect a quiet few days as we wrap up the workweek Thursday and Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

As mentioned above, showers will remain possible early this evening, but should be very spotty. We do not expect any severe weather from this point forward, so if you were debating on outdoor plans this evening, you can feel comfortable with proceeding as scheduled.

Temperatures are a mix of 70s, 80s, and 90s, with conditions varying thanks to the rainfall earlier this afternoon. The humidity has been knocked back at least a little bit tonight, but there’s still some mugginess that will stick around here and there. Skies are fairly sunny and should be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight.

Lows will drop into the 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Lows will settle mostly in the 60s, and should be a touch cooler than the last few nights. Winds that have been gusty this afternoon should settle to around 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight.

Thursday

Expect plenty of sunshine from start to finish on Thursday, and although temperatures remain hot, we should see lower humidity for a day. It won’t make things feel 100% better, but it should be a noticeable difference from earlier this week with dew points dropping into the 50s at times.

Highs will be slightly cooler tomorrow, and less humid. (WNEM)

Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90, and a westerly wind will pick up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 30 miles per hour.

There is a chance we could see a few showers move in late Thursday night and Friday, but there are some inconsistencies with that chance in our data. We’ll get a few more rounds of data to see if we can iron that out, and will adjust if necessary.

Right now, we’ll mention a small chance Thursday night. If this occurs, it shouldn’t be significant.

