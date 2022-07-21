Continued heat, but less humidity Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday saw another day of heat and humidity, along with severe storms. The cold front from a passing system slowed back down a little, causing rain and severe weather chances to shift back to the west into the eastern and middle parts of the TV5 viewing area.

Conditions are far quieter to start this Thursday, and although still mild, humidity levels are already lower. The rest of the workweek still features the heat, but less humidity.

Today

Skies are beginning their clearing process early this morning which will lead to bright skies for today. We stay mostly sunny through the daytime and evening, but the sun still brings the heat today. Highs will reach up to around 89 degrees, though some locations may briefly touch 90 degrees this afternoon. With dew points falling back to around 60 degrees, you’ll notice the lower humidity.

Thursday will be another hot day, but the humidity will be lower. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear nearly all across the area. The one exception may be farther south near Flint. A weak disturbance might bring a few light showers closer to Metro Detroit, and the northern edge of that may reach just far enough to bring a stray sprinkle to our southern areas. If any rain even does fall, rainfall will likely only total to a trace. Lows will settle to around 65, still mild but the lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable. The wind also slows back down to around 5 to 10 mph out of the west.

A weak disturbance might bring a few sprinkles and light showers farther south Thursday night, so that chance can't be completely ruled out near Flint. (WNEM)

Friday

Nearly repeat weather takes place Friday, we’ll have a high of 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon breeze. That breeze will occasionally gust to 25 mph out of the west. Humidity stays low with dew points falling into the upper 50s during the daytime. All-in-all, it will be a nice day if you have plans to be outside!

Friday will see almost repeat weather from Thursday. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The weekend features more rain chances for Mid-Michigan, though the chance looks comparatively better for Sunday. This is as a cold front swings through the Great Lakes from the northwest. Some showers and thunderstorms may be able fire in the evening on Saturday, though there should be plenty of dry time for the first day of the weekend. With how rainfall has been so far this summer, we’re cautiously optimistic for the chance on Sunday, but a lot of signs are pointing towards it!

Temperatures start off on a hot note with a high of 92 degrees Saturday, though Sunday only sees a high of 84 degrees. Humidity levels will trend back upwards over the weekend with the rain chances, expect dew points to reach well back into the 60s, if not hitting 70 degrees.

Wind speeds will also be elevated over the weekend. Saturday’s breeze doesn’t pick up until the afternoon, but it will be another day with a wind gusting to 25 mph. Its direction will be from the southwest. With the cold front Sunday, the breeze will be more sustained through the daytime, but with gusts also around 25 mph.

See where temperatures head to start next week in the 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.