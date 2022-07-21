Deadly shooting at Davison Twp apartment complex under investigation

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a shooting in Davison Township that left one man dead.

Officers were sent to the Windsor Place Apartments, located at 8054 Kensington Blvd., about 2:30 a.m. on July 3.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Davison, was pronounced dead at the scene, Davison Township police said, adding he was a resident of the apartment complex.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities are waiting on toxicology and autopsy reports for further details.

