Five republican gubernatorial candidates debate in final push before August primary

Five republican candidates each hoping to take on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November tried to make their respective cases Wednesday night during a debate at Oakland University.

The debate involved five lesser known republicans who survived the signature fiasco that led to the disqualifications of five other candidates, including the two perceived front runners.

“We won’t stand by on the sidelines and allow our country to go to ruin without putting up a fight,” gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley said.

At the beginning, candidates explained how they will ensure access to clean drinking water.

Garrett Soldano, a chiropractor, said money will do that.

“We need to get the money into these places, and we need to invest heavily into our infrastructure,” Soldano said. “And make sure all of our future generations have clean drinking water.”

Conservative media personality, Tudor Dixon, and retired evangelical minister, Ralph Rebrandt, said they have to know where improvements are needed.

“We need to get reports from across the state and make sure we’re taking those seriously,” Dixon said.

“I want to have a monthly report coming from our cities to make sure that we have fresh water for everyone,” Rebrandt said.

The candidates also spoke on the topic of diversity-based education programs.

“We will sign an executive directive to terminate all of the DEI positions in all of our state schools,” Kelley said.

“Banning diversity, equity, and inclusion training. That is what we’re going to bring to the table. Teach the history, the right history,” Soldano said.

“These types of things, CRT, SEL, are nothing more than indoctrination of our children,” Rebrandt said.

On mass shootings, Kelley and Soldano both talked about a mental health solution.

“We need to lean on faith-based communities to address the mental health issues,” Kelley said.

“Gun restrictions do not work. We have a mental health crisis. We need to get constitutional carry in so we can be armed to prevent these things,” Soldano said.

Other talking points included reducing taxes, government regulations and oversight.

Regarding the controversial topic of abortion after the reversal of Roe versus Wade, the candidates called for making adoptions easier.

This was the final televised debate before the August primary.

