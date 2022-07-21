Flint Community Schools temporarily requiring masks for start of school year

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day of school for Flint Community Schools is less than two weeks away and students are gearing up to head back to the classroom.

However, students will now have to head back with more than just books, pencils, and backpacks; they will have to have masks as well.

The district sent out a letter to families on Thursday, July 21, reminding students the first day of class is on Wednesday, Aug. 3. In that letter, the district made the announcement they are temporarily requiring masks for all students, faculty and staff in all FCS buildings.

The district cited a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“Schools across the country have experienced spikes in COVID-19 cases after extended breaks, and Flint Community Schools is no different,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in the letter. “Based on our experiences last school year, we are taking the extra measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our school community.”

Jones said the district will share updates on safety protocols in the weeks to come.

The first day of school for students will be a half day.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.