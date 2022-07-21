Flint police, MSP seek information related to shooting

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a 62-year-old male from Flint in critical condition on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Flint Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 2000 block of Arlington Ave. just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are no suspects currently, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other violent crimes are encouraged to contact Elizabeth Wickersham, Flint Major Case Unit Detective at 616-690-7045 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.