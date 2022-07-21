Former UIA claims manager sentenced for COVID-19 fraud scheme

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former claims examiner for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was sentenced to two years in federal prison for his involvement in a pandemic related fraud scheme, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Thursday.

Jermaine Rose pleaded guilty on April 22 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Rose was involved in a fraud scheme that provided others with pandemic unemployment benefits they were not supposed to receive, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“Corrupt public servants compromise the ability of the government to function effectively and undermine confidence in all public programs. This prosecution reflects the seriousness with which my office takes corruption and fraud in the public sector as well as our commitment to prosecuting those who used a national crisis as an opportunity to defraud the public,” Ison said.

“Jermaine Rose, while employed as a State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency lead claims examiner, abused his authority to allow the payment of more than $920,000 in fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. Rose exploited his position to release payment on the claims in exchange for kickbacks from his co-conspirators. We will continue to work with our law enforcement and state partners to investigate those who exploit the unemployment insurance system,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Irene Lindow, Chicago Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

Rose was working for the UIA in April 2020. He had electronic access to the claims data base and could use his credentials to submit claims to the agency.

Court documents showed he started defrauding the UIA by receiving benefits through fake claims.

The DOJ says Rose would receive fake claims from others. Some of the conspirators would use fake names in this scheme.

Rose was paid between $50 to $150 per claim he worked on.

Rose admitted his claims were fraudulent in his plea agreement, according to the DOJ.

Court documents estimate the conservative guess for total losses related in this case was $1,011,000.

