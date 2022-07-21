Members selected for Opioid Advisory Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan.

Kelly Ainsworth talked about her appointment to the Opioid Advisory Commission.

“I’m very excited and honored to have made the cut amongst an impressive and just incredible group of individuals,” Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth, who is the project manager for the Greater Flint Health Coalition, will be one of a dozen members to oversee how the state’s share from the nationwide opioid settlement is used.

Michigan is slated to receive almost $800 million over the next 18 years.

“Being appointed to the governor’s advisory commission will allow us to bring what we found as best practices here locally, and share that on a statewide level,” Ainsworth said.

Expanding the availability of recovery housing, prevention education, and more money for crisis intervention team training for law enforcement, are just a few of Ainsworth’s ideas. Ainsworth was appointed to the commission by state senate minority leader Jim Ananich.

“She does opioid, substance abuse, and mental health work for the greater flint health coalition. And I just knew she would lean into this work with all of her energy and intelligence, and I think we need that,” Ananich said.

For her part, Ainsworth is eager to get started.

“It’s not even about ending addiction or ending the opioid epidemic, it’s how do we improve the health outcomes of individuals in our community from a wide perspective. And so it would feel great to do anything that improves the health of the residents of Genesee County and across the state,” Ainsworth said.

The commission must provide a report by March 30 each year with evidence-based funding and policy recommendations that will help the state and its residents in dealing with the damage caused by the opioid epidemic.

