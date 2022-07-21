Michigan eliminates $53M in overpayments for pandemic unemployment benefits

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance agency issued another $53.2 million in waivers for approximately 7,300 people receiving overpayment bills.

Additionally, another $2.4 million will be refunded to claimants who were paying back benefits they received, or it will be applied toward overpayments that are not covered by the waivers, according to Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced it has issued another round of waivers to approximately 7,300 state and federal COVID-19 claims from claimants in Michigan.

“We’re not finished providing substantial relief to Michigan workers,” UIA Director Julia Dale said. “The waivers provide fresh hope for Michiganders who faced paying back the federal government for benefits they received based on frequently shifting federal and state program rules. Over the past 3 months, we have waived more than $484.2 million on 62,300 claims. The latest round of waivers adds to our robust work to reform the agency and get money back to Michiganders, while also cracking down on fraud and abuse and holding bad actors accountable at every turn.”

The most recent round of waivers provides relief to Michiganders who, during the height of the pandemic, followed the rules as they navigated an overburdened unemployment benefits system. The claimants provided the information and documentation required by the agency but were later told they were ineligible for the benefits they received.

“Director Dale is committed to ensuring that no Michigan family be forced to repay benefits due to changes that affected their claims after they applied for benefits,” the Michigan UIA stated.

The waivers will apply to state and federal benefits claimants received between March, 15, 2020 and May 30, 2021, under a state jobless claim, extended benefits or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

There is no application process to apply for the waivers. Claimants were sent a message through their Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) and letters will be sent to the address on file confirming the MiWAM notifications.

Workers with questions regarding overpayment waivers can call Michigan UIA’s customer service at 1-866-500-0017.

