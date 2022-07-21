MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives in Midland are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a crime, and the owner of a vehicle.

The two men are being investigated in relation to a theft at multiple apartment complexes, the Midland Police Department said.

Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects. (Midland Police Department)

Detectives also want help identifying the owner of a white vehicle they believe is a Ford Crown Victoria.

Midland police ask for help identifying car and owner. They believe it is a Ford Crown Victoria. (Midland Police Department)

If you can identify the men or the vehicle, Midland police ask that you call the Midland Police Dept. Detective Bureau at 989-839-4774. You can remain anonymous.

