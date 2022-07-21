Advertisement

Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects
Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects(Midland Police Department)
By George Castle
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives in Midland are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a crime, and the owner of a vehicle.

The two men are being investigated in relation to a theft at multiple apartment complexes, the Midland Police Department said.

Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects.
Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects.(Midland Police Department)

Detectives also want help identifying the owner of a white vehicle they believe is a Ford Crown Victoria.

Midland police ask for help identifying car and owner. They believe it is a Ford Crown Victoria.
Midland police ask for help identifying car and owner. They believe it is a Ford Crown Victoria.(Midland Police Department)

If you can identify the men or the vehicle, Midland police ask that you call the Midland Police Dept. Detective Bureau at 989-839-4774. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights
Deadly shooting at Davison Twp apartment complex under investigation
Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday afternoon, July 21.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, July 21
The fire broke out at Georgetown Logistics/Flint Recycling on N. Towerline Road on Thursday.
Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County
A house caught fire in Bay City on Thursday, July 21.
One person hospitalized after Bay City house fire