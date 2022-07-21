Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives in Midland are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a crime, and the owner of a vehicle.
The two men are being investigated in relation to a theft at multiple apartment complexes, the Midland Police Department said.
Detectives also want help identifying the owner of a white vehicle they believe is a Ford Crown Victoria.
If you can identify the men or the vehicle, Midland police ask that you call the Midland Police Dept. Detective Bureau at 989-839-4774. You can remain anonymous.
