MSP: Man in protective custody after seen naked, dancing on US-131

WEXFORD CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 46-year-old Rapid City man is in protective custody after being seen dancing with a handgun on southbound US-131, according to the Michigan State Police Department.

On Tuesday, Wexford County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about the man dancing naked with a gun around mile marker 187 in Wexford County.

MSP said the man manually emptied ammunition in front of witnesses who were on the line with dispatch.

He was sent to Munson Hospital Cadillac for a mental health evaluation.

The man possessed a valid Michigan CPL. According to MSP.

