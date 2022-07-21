Ohio National Guard performs exercise flight over parts of Mid-Michigan

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - If you had your eyes to the sky on Wednesday, you may have seen a fighter jet flying over Genesee and Tuscola counties.

The Ohio Air National Guard said fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing were testing its Aerospace Control Alert system on July 20 between 8 a.m. and noon.

Aerospace Control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of the airspace over Canada and the U.S.

Officials were exercising coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration, and the 180th Fighter Wing.

These exercises are done on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was started after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

While the flights are scheduled for the morning, the exercise could be relocated, delayed, or canceled due to inclement weather.

