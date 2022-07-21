Whitmer urging FDA to reduce abortion medication restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to remove restrictions on a medication abortion pill, mifepristone.

Whitmer sent a letter to the agency on Thursday, July 21.

“Americans deserve control over their own bodies and access to reproductive health care no matter where they live or who they are, but today these fundamental rights are under attack and we must do more to protect women. That’s why I continue to take action, and urge action, at all levels to protect reproductive freedom,” Whitmer said. “Today, I urged the FDA to remove burdensome restrictions on mifepristone, abortion medication that is safer than Tylenol, Viagra, and many other widely used medications. Right now, Michigan health care workers are going above and beyond to provide reproductive health care and facing surging demand. Internet searches for abortion clinics have increased over 1,300% since the decision in Dobbs and women are coming to Michigan from other states seeking reproductive care. We must use every tool in our toolboxes to protect women, including by cutting red tape so they can access the safe, effective medicine they need. Let’s get it done.”

The FDA currently enforces Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) restrictions on mifepristone.

Last year, the FDA announced it would not enforce the in-person dispensing requirement for abortion medication, including mifepristone, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency then updated the REMS to permanently remove the in-person dispensing requirement. Now Whitmer wants the FDA to remove the REMS restrictions altogether.

