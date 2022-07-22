$700K grant from U.S. Department of Education awarded to Oxford High School to aid student safety

OXFORD, Mich., (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Education responded on Friday with a grant of $707,600 to Oxford Area Community School District in response to the deadly mass shooting that occurred at Oxford High School in November 2021.

The $707,600 grant was disbursed as part of the federal department’s School Emergency Response to Violence project.

The grant will be utilized in supporting the continuous efforts being implemented to improve the well-being and safety of students, staff, and families at Oxford High School. The money awarded by SERV may be used, “for activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for districts students, teachers, staff, and families, and that address specific needs of those individuals directly affected by tragic events,” according to the DOE.

The grant allotment is also to aid in providing services for mental health and counseling for school staff and students as well as security guards and summer programs.

“Helping school communities recover from gun violence takes time, compassion, and resources,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

