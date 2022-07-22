Advertisement

Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to identify persons in larceny investigation

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying individuals who are wanted for questioning in a larceny investigation.(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying individuals who are wanted for questioning in a larceny investigation.

Payment envelopes were taken at the Oakside Manufactured Home Community in Williams Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office believes this incident is connected to a theft in the city of Midland.

If you have any information, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

