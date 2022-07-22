Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to identify persons in larceny investigation
Published: Jul. 22, 2022
BAY COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying individuals who are wanted for questioning in a larceny investigation.
Payment envelopes were taken at the Oakside Manufactured Home Community in Williams Township, the sheriff’s office said.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office believes this incident is connected to a theft in the city of Midland.
If you have any information, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.
