Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to identify persons in larceny investigation

BAY COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying individuals who are wanted for questioning in a larceny investigation.

Payment envelopes were taken at the Oakside Manufactured Home Community in Williams Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office believes this incident is connected to a theft in the city of Midland.

If you have any information, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.

