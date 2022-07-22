Advertisement

Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on suspicious death

Megan Lynne Drumhiller
Megan Lynne Drumhiller(Crime Stoppers)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a suspicious death that happened in Carrolton Township.

On Jan. 28, police officers were sent to the 900 block of Ridgeland Drive for a well-being check on a female resident.

When the police entered the home, they found 31-year-old Megan Lynne Drumhiller dead under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities are asking the public for any information to help identify any suspects involved in the crime.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. To send an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

The Carrolton Township Police Department and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

