Fire danger elevated due to high temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High temperatures and dry conditions are contributing to an elevated fire risk in mid-Michigan.

“Any time conditions get extreme, and right now we’re seeing high temperatures, it makes it much more difficult,” said training officer at the Saginaw Fire Department Brandon Hausbeck.

Firefighters across mid-Michigan battled multiple fires Thursday.

“It’s these types of days where we really have to pay attention to our people, make sure we’re not pushing them too far,” Hausbeck said.

A house fire in Bay City landed one resident in the hospital. Further south, firefighters in Lapeer raced to contain a fire that was sparked at a hair salon.

In Saginaw County, four departments responded to a large fire at Georgetown Logistics and Flint Recycling.

Hausbeck was there while calls continued to flood in.

“When we were at the scrap yard fire there was a vehicle fire and a brush fire going on at the same time, all in the same general area, so those departments on that side of the county were very busy,” Hausbeck said.

The ease with which fires are starting and spreading is partly a result of hot, dry conditions.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, much of mid-Michigan is either abnormally dry or facing moderate drought.

“We’re not just talking about structure fires, either. As temperatures rise and we don’t get rain, it’s been pretty dry, we get all sorts of grass fires, wildland fires, things like that,” Hausbeck said.

Hausbeck said many of the recent fires are sounding multiple alarms and many area fire departments are experiencing staffing challenges, contributing to the strain.

“A lot of these fires are requiring multiple departments to respond and yeah it’s taxing on the men and women,” Hausbeck said.

Hausbeck said paying attention is key to preventing fires. He gave examples like properly disposing of charcoals after grilling or keeping a hose nearby.

“We just ask during these times with high heat, to be extremely careful with your campfires, with your grilling, make sure you’re being very cognizant,” Hausbeck said.

