Flint mayor calls out city council for delaying vote to give residents water bill credit

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan mayor called out his city council for delaying a vote to give their residents hundreds of dollars in credit to help pay off any water bills from American Rescue Plan funding.

A plan was already in place to approve the resolution.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pleading with the city council to pass a resolution to use ARPA funding to give city residents a $300 water credit.

The $8.6 million water bill relief would provide the equivalent of three months of an average water bill for every residential household.

The city council has delayed taking a vote on the matter.

“It is unfortunate that Flint City Council chose to delay the benefit of water credits for the residents of Flint,” Neeley said.

The resolution was introduced to the council on June 14.

It was then brought up to the council on July 20, but members had issues with voting on the bill at that time.

They said timing is not right and that they need time to speak with their constituents first before they can take a vote.

“This money should have been to them over a year ago. So, the timing right now makes it look as if it is a political ploy. And that should not be done at this time,” said Flint City Councilmember Tonya Burns.

“I wanted to hear from the residents. I was looking at the $8.6 million and looking and remembering what one of the residents said Mrs. Clinton plan and she stated that this is historic money. And historic money should be used for historic things,” said Flint City Councilmember Ladel Lewis.

Burns believes passing this resolution at this time would not be fair to all candidates running for office this election cycle.

Lewis said ARPA funding should be used for capital investment into the community like fixing up the community center on the north side.

Neeley said the credit is something residents have requested.

“I’m hopeful that council will move with some level of urgency to provide this requested financial relief to flint residents,” Neeley said.

He hopes the council will move swiftly to provide financial relief for Flint residents.

Council members believe $300 is not enough to make a big enough difference in helping residents.

“The residents that I spoken with a lot more people who have a wire bill that’s, you know, 4000 2000 1200 $300 means that the water will still be subject to be cut off,” Burns said.

“The fact that we have one of the highest water bills in the entire country. It doesn’t touch that issue. You know in a $300 if you have a large outstanding water bill, if you owe $2,000 now you owe 1700 you still owe a big bill,” Lewis said.

If passed the credit will be available to all residential accounts with active meters as of the date credits are applied, regardless of payment status.

It can also be used towards past due water bills.

