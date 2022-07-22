Advertisement

Genesee Co. Animal Control closes Friday due to parvovirus case

By Stephen Borowy
By Stephen Borowy

Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Animal Control said it will be closed on Friday, July 22 due to a positive parvovirus case.

The shelter said the case was found this month.

Genesee County Animal Control said while it has been quarantining and following cleaning protocols, it wants to maintain the health of all animals at the shelter.

