Genesee Co. Animal Control closes Friday due to parvovirus case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Animal Control said it will be closed on Friday, July 22 due to a positive parvovirus case.

The shelter said the case was found this month.

Genesee County Animal Control said while it has been quarantining and following cleaning protocols, it wants to maintain the health of all animals at the shelter.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.