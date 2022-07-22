Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police release footage of woman’s car getting hit by a train

Body camera footage shows the driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train. (KCRG, Police)
By Phil Reed and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa say a woman barely escaped death after the car she was in was hit by a train. Authorities released the body camera footage to KCRG.

Officers with the Hiawatha Police Department were responding to a separate call when they heard a train conductor blowing his horn at a driver going over the tracks. That particular railroad crossing did not have crossing arms.

The officer’s body camera footage shows the 50-year-old driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train.

Police say luck was on the woman’s side because the train hit the back door on the driver’s side, barely missing her door.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed but police said alcohol may have played a factor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying individuals who are wanted for...
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to identify persons in larceny investigation
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
“A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild...
White House tries to make Biden’s COVID a ‘teachable moment’
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker killed after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle